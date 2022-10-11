Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
John Stamos Says He Misses Everything About Bob Saget

10/11/2022 3:45 PM PT
MISS HIM EVERYDAY
John Stamos says it's not just one thing he misses about the late Bob Saget ... it's everything, and even 9 months after his death, his friends still can't believe it.

We got John in Times Square on Tuesday and our photog asked him about his former "Full House" costar and close friend.

Getty

John says the thing that stuck out about Bob was how he was so "bombastic" with his love and never left anything on the table ... in other words, everyone knew how they stood in Bob's book, especially his friends.

Interestingly enough, John says he's got a tribute coming for Bob ... telling us how he's giving a subtle nod to Bob in his Disney+ series "Big Shot."

Getty

TMZ broke the story ... Bob was found dead back in January in his Orlando hotel room, where he fell and hit his head, resulting in a fatal brain bleed.

John and Bob were super close over the years ... first meeting on the "Full House" set back in the 1980s and developing a friendship. John's been at a bunch of Bob tributes, including a fundraiser for scleroderma research, a cause near and dear to Bob's heart.

