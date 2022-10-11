John Stamos Says He Misses Everything About Bob Saget

Play video content TMZ.com

John Stamos says it's not just one thing he misses about the late Bob Saget ... it's everything, and even 9 months after his death, his friends still can't believe it.

We got John in Times Square on Tuesday and our photog asked him about his former "Full House" costar and close friend.

John says the thing that stuck out about Bob was how he was so "bombastic" with his love and never left anything on the table ... in other words, everyone knew how they stood in Bob's book, especially his friends.

Interestingly enough, John says he's got a tribute coming for Bob ... telling us how he's giving a subtle nod to Bob in his Disney+ series "Big Shot."

TMZ broke the story ... Bob was found dead back in January in his Orlando hotel room, where he fell and hit his head, resulting in a fatal brain bleed.