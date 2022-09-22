Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bob Saget Scleroderma Fundraiser Tribute Show Raises $1.2 Million

9/22/2022 4:58 PM PT
Bob Saget's famous friends are picking up where he left off, raising seven figures for a cause near and dear to his heart ... scleroderma research.

Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget
Tiffany Koury/ABImages

John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and Jeff Ross took over hosting duties for their late friend Wednesday at an annual fundraiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, with the event raising $1.2 million for crucial research.

Bob hosted SRF's signature event, "Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine," for 30 years before his death ... and this year's fundraiser featured a special video tribute to Bob, presented by John Stamos and Mike Binder.

Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget
Tiffany Koury/ABImages

Dave Chappelle showed up to the Beverly Hilton for a surprise performance, even sharing a personal video message he got from Bob before he passed. Bill Burr joined Dave on stage for a couple jokes too.

Other celeb performers included comedy sets from Howie Mandel and Kevin Nealon, plus a musical number from Mayer. Joel McHale led the live auction.

Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget
Ben Shmikler/ABImages

Attendees plunked down $500 just to get inside the building ... and they chowed down on a sit-down dinner curated by celeb chef Susan Feniger.

Bob's sister, Gay, died from scleroderma -- a group of rare diseases that involve the hardening of the skin and connective tissue -- back in 1994 when she was only 47 ... and the SRF's annual fundraiser has now raised over $28 million for research to find a cure.

