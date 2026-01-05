Chelsea Handler Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio At The Critics Choice Awards

The Critics' Choice Awards show's a great time to celebrate some of the most talented people in the biz ... and last night's show was apparently the right place for Chelsea Handler to roast Leonardo DiCaprio.

Here's the deal ... Chelsea, who's hosted the Critics' Choice Awards four consecutive times, blazed through some of the biggest names in Hollywood during her opening monologue before turning her attention to Leonardo, who was up for the Best Actor award, reports the New York Post.

Chelsea Handler roasts Leonardo DiCaprio for being stuck on a boat in St. Barts: “It was just like the ‘Titanic’ but worse because Jeff Bezos was there.” #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/wjjAzogkcw — Variety (@Variety) January 5, 2026 @Variety

Chelsea pointed out Leonardo almost didn't show up to the show after being "trapped on a boat in St. Barts," which she compared to being on the Titanic, just worse ... because he was hanging out with Jeff Bezos.

The camera then flashed over to Leonardo, who cracked up with the rest of the crowd ... turns out he was a good sport about it all!

FYI ... Leo and Jeff chopped it up while hanging out on the billionaire's $250 million superyacht just before the new year, according to Page Six.

The thing is, Leo's trip ended on a bum note ... because he wasn't able to fly out to the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where he was set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, due to air restrictions in the Caribbean after the start of the U.S.-Venezuela conflict, reports People.