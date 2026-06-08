Taylor Swift's Wedding Venue MSG: Five People Stabbed at Nearby Penn Station

Five people were slashed in Manhattan's Penn Station during a rampage by an assailant -- and Sunday's bloody attack went down just a stone's throw away from where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married, according to police.

The violence erupted Sunday night inside the Amtrak terminal, where cops say a person of interest slashed all five victims with a knife for unknown reasons.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody while the victims were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

The violent crime raises concerns about security in the area as Taylor and Travis prepare to get hitched right by the slashing scene at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Our sources say more than 1,000 people are expected to witness what will surely be the wedding of the century.