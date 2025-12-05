Rachel Zoe Says Her Kids Knew About Her Estranged Husband's Girlfriend

And Our Boys Know All About It!

My Ex Moved On With Someone New

Rachel Zoe's personal life just might end up being a favored topic for fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... because she revealed her children knew about her estranged husband's girlfriend on her very first appearance on the show.

FYI ... the designer's been married to Rodger Berman ever since 1998, and they share a pair of sons, Skyler and Kaius. However, Zoe and Rodger decided to go their separate ways last September -- and he's since started dating stylist Bree Jacoby.

Zoe dished about the relationship during 'RHOBH's season 15 premiere, which aired on Thursday, and she said her kids had likely known about their dad moving on from his marriage for 10 months.

A producer then chimed in and said Rodger, whom Zoe met while attending George Washington University in 1991, probably started dating Bree not long after his split, and Zoe responded by telling them to "do the math."

She added her boys' relationship with their dad had been "tricky" ever since he split with their mom, and said they often questioned why their father "acts the way he does."

Zoe also touched on where she currently stood with Rodger, and said, while she was trying to view him as a "friend," she wasn't there quite yet.