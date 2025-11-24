Bobbi Althoff Gets Emotional While Talking About Her New Relationship

Bobbi Althoff made a name for herself by being open with her fans about her personal life ... but even she feels the pressure sometimes.

The influencer posted a video on her TikTok account Sunday and got very candid about dealing with the public's view of her relationship with Tyler Hawkins, which involves dealing with a lot of what she described as "hate comments."

Bobbi says sharing content featuring Tyler means having to read through comment after comment about how she's "ran through."

Bobbi says she wishes she had thicker skin about the comments, but she wants to be realistic with her fans and admits she's only human and can only take so much.

She then pointed out many of the comments were focused on the end of her marriage with her ex-husband, Cory Althoff ... she says she's happy he's moved on with someone else -- and wants her fans to accept her new relationship, too.

ICYMI ... Bobbi and Cory were married from 2020 to 2024, and they welcomed a pair of daughters named Isla and Luca.