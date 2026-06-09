Foot Fetish Company Owner Jason Khan Charged with Sex Trafficking Offenses

Jason Khan, who ran the foot fetish site FootPadNYC.com, has been indicted on sex trafficking charges for allegedly luring and raping aspiring foot models, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

According to the indictment, Khan allegedly used his foot fetish site to get women to hotel rooms by pretending he was going to offer them foot modeling jobs.

The indictment claims that the women would go to the hotel rooms to be interviewed, and that's when Khan would rape or sexually assault them.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said in a news release ... "This horrific behavior has no place in our city, and we will not allow predators to prey on vulnerable women."

The U.S. Attorney's Office claims this happened "on at least 3 occasions" ... saying Khan allegedly assaulted 2 of the victims with vaginal penetration, and "forcibly" put the third victim's feet on his penis.

None of the victims consented, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They say all 3 victims reported their assaults to authorities and 2 of them had rape kits done.