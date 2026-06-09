Nick Reiner Says Commissary Account Not Funded Despite Pleas to Trustee

Nick Reiner says he not only needs money to pay lawyers for his legal defense, but also to fund his commissary account ... and the accused double murderer claims his trustee isn't playing ball.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Nick says he's repeatedly asked the trustee controlling his money to replenish his jailhouse account to buy additional snacks and hygiene items ... but he says the trustee has yet to break him off a little bread.

The commissary gripe is included in a petition filed Monday by the 32-year-old, requesting the distribution of money he says was supposed to be paid out from the trust his parents Rob and Michele Reiner set up for him in 1992.

Nick claims he was supposed to get the money when he turned 30, and he wants the funds to hire back Alan Jackson as his lawyer ... and also to get some stuff from the commissary while he sits in jail.

According to the docs, the weekly max amount for a commissary account is $300 ... and Nick says there's no justification for not funding it to get him the basic hygiene and food items he needs. He's been locked up since he was arrested December 14 for the savage murder of his iconic Hollywood parents.