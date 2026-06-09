Nick Reiner's Former Attorney Alan Jackson Says Trust Fund Battle Led to His Departure

Nick Reiner's former lawyer, Alan Jackson, is ready to take on the alleged murderer's case, but he says drama over how he and his firm would get paid led to him dropping the case several months ago.

Alan filed a declaration that was submitted with Reiner's motion seeking release of his trust funds ... in it, he describes what he says went down behind the scenes that led to his law firm withdrawing from Nick's criminal case.

Play video content Video: Attorney Alan Jackson Says Nick Is Not Guilty of Murder In Press Conference TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported, Alan was hired in December 2025 to defend Nick in court after he was charged with the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. Alan and his firm withdrew from the case weeks later, and a public defender was then assigned to Nick's case.

In his newly filed declaration, Alan says Nick told him he wants his firm back representing him. Alan said he is willing and ready to defend Nick if funding becomes available.

Alan said he was contacted by a family rep in the early morning hours after Nick's arrest for Rob and Michelle's death, and told there was an "urgent need" for a criminal defense attorney for Nick.

He says the matter was presented as an emergency requiring immediate attention ... adding, "although we were away from California and no funds had yet been paid, I immediately began evaluating and responding to the situation." He says he "participated in conferences with the family representative concerning the potential representation and the urgent circumstances then presented.”

Alan said Nick's siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, participated in the communications and "agreed verbally to act as third-party payors" for Nick's defense.

He added that the "family representative and family members assured me that the retainer agreement would be promptly returned and that the agreed-upon funds would be promptly paid."

Alan said his firm then spent money and time getting to work on Nick's case.

As TMZ first reported, Nick filed a petition in court this week claiming the trustee of the trust created by his parents was refusing to pay out money he's entitled to and needs to pay for Alan. Alan's declaration fully supports that version of events.

Play video content Video: Nick Reiner Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering His Parents | TMZ Live TMZ.com

Alan says, "Had I not received assurances that funding would be provided, I would not have diverted these firm resources, interrupted existing professional commitments, or directed my firm to undertake the extensive work described above on the same basis."

He said he was then told in late December that "none of the anticipated third-party funding would be provided."