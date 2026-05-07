Jake Reiner Overwhelmed by Support After Parents’ Murders, Returns to Dodgers Pod

Play video content Video: Jake Reiner Breaks Silence on Family Tragedy, Thanks Fans for Support After Losing His Parents The Incline: Dodgers Podcast

Jake Reiner is leaning on Dodgers baseball to help carry him through unimaginable grief ... returning to cohost his podcast this week for the first time since the shocking murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

The emotional comeback episode of "The Incline: Dodgers Podcast" dropped Wednesday ... with Jake opening up about the overwhelming support he's received since the tragedy -- you can check out how he's been flooded with love from friends, family and even the Dodgers fan community online.

"I’ve seen all the love, all the support out there," Jake said. "I really feel the love."

Jake explained he purposely waited to return until after publishing his deeply personal Substack essay about his parents ... saying he wanted people to understand who they were behind the public image, while also connecting with others navigating grief.

But the most emotional moment came when Jake talked about why returning to Dodgers talk mattered so much to him personally ... revealing the team will always be tied to memories of his father.

Play video content Video: Jake Details How Connecting with the Dodgers Keeps His Dad’s Memory Alive The Incline: Dodgers Podcast

"The Dodgers, you know, my first love," he said. "It’s something that I’ve always connected with -- with my dad first and foremost -- and it’s something that I will continue to connect with him for the rest of my life."

Jake admitted he missed the podcast during his time away and felt it was finally the right moment to come back -- though he made clear he didn’t want to jump straight into bullpen debates without first acknowledging everything that’s happened.

Rob and Michele were found fatally stabbed inside their Los Angeles-area home in December -- and Jake's brother, Nick, was later arrested and charged in the killings.