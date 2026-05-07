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Ex-Cop Evacuated From Hantavirus-Infected Cruise Ship, Hospitalized in Amsterdam

Hantavirus-Infected Cruise British Ex-Cop Hospitalized After Ship Evacuation

By TMZ Staff
Published
police officer Martin Anstee facebook 1
Martin Anstee / Facebook

A British ex-cop is speaking out after becoming the first identified passenger hauled off the hantavirus-riddled MV Hondius this week.

Martin Anstee was evacuated Wednesday -- and speaking from a hospital in Amsterdam, he said he's thankfully not feeling too bad right now ... though doctors are still running tests while he remains in isolation.

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X/@DrTedros

Martin told Sky News doctors should have a much clearer picture of his prognosis in the next few days -- so, for now, signs seem positive. Still, his wife Nicola admitted the whole ordeal onboard felt deeply traumatic.

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X/@DrTedros

Nicola described the horror of being trapped on the ship while knowing how fast the virus can affect people -- saying Martin’s condition had been "up and down" before learning he’s thankfully no longer in imminent danger.

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Getty

Alongside Martin, a 41-year-old Dutch passenger and a 65-year-old German passenger were also removed from the ship Wednesday.

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The World Health Organization says officials are now scrambling to contact-trace passengers who left the ship early -- as fears grow over potential exposure. So far, three deaths have been reported, while the remaining passengers are still stuck onboard in a quarantine nightmare.

Hantavirus is caused by contact with infected mouse or rat feces and urine. The WHO confirmed Wednesday the outbreak onboard the Hondius involves the Andes virus strain -- the only known hantavirus capable of spreading from person to person through close and prolonged contact involving bodily fluids.

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