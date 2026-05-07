Ex-Cop Evacuated From Hantavirus-Infected Cruise Ship, Hospitalized in Amsterdam

A British ex-cop is speaking out after becoming the first identified passenger hauled off the hantavirus-riddled MV Hondius this week.

Martin Anstee was evacuated Wednesday -- and speaking from a hospital in Amsterdam, he said he's thankfully not feeling too bad right now ... though doctors are still running tests while he remains in isolation.

Martin told Sky News doctors should have a much clearer picture of his prognosis in the next few days -- so, for now, signs seem positive. Still, his wife Nicola admitted the whole ordeal onboard felt deeply traumatic.

Nicola described the horror of being trapped on the ship while knowing how fast the virus can affect people -- saying Martin’s condition had been "up and down" before learning he’s thankfully no longer in imminent danger.

Alongside Martin, a 41-year-old Dutch passenger and a 65-year-old German passenger were also removed from the ship Wednesday.

The World Health Organization says officials are now scrambling to contact-trace passengers who left the ship early -- as fears grow over potential exposure. So far, three deaths have been reported, while the remaining passengers are still stuck onboard in a quarantine nightmare.