Cruise Ship Virus Outbreak Kills 3, Sickens Crew and Other Passengers

Things are getting seriously grim at sea ... a luxury cruise has turned into a floating health hazard, with multiple deaths tied to a suspected hantavirus outbreak.

"Of the six affected individuals, three have died and one is currently in intensive care," the World Health Organization said ... and that's just the start of what's unfolding onboard.

The WHO says at least six people aboard a ship sailing the Atlantic off the coast of West Africa have been hit -- one case lab-confirmed, five more still under investigation -- with one passenger now fighting for their life in intensive care in South Africa.

The ship at the center of it all is the MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions -- and this trip has gone from bucket-list to nightmare real fast.

According to the company, the situation is escalating -- two crew members now need urgent medical care, and two symptomatic passengers are stuck onboard as officials in Cape Verde haven't cleared anyone to disembark yet for treatment. Local health authorities have boarded the vessel to assess the situation … but so far, no-go on evacuations.

Behind the scenes, the WHO is working with multiple governments to coordinate a response -- including trying to medically evacuate sick passengers and determine how serious the outbreak really is.

As for hantavirus, it's rare but dangerous ... typically spread through contact with infected rodent droppings or urine, and capable of triggering severe respiratory illness. There’s no specific cure, though early treatment can improve survival odds.

Investigations are now in full swing -- including lab testing, virus sequencing, and contact tracing -- as officials race to contain whatever's spreading onboard.

For some perspective, the virus made headlines in 2025 when Betsy Arakawa -- wife of Gene Hackman -- died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome after exposure at her New Mexico home ... days before the actor passed from unrelated heart disease and advanced Alzheimer's disease.