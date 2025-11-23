Disney Cruise Passenger Missing, Presumed Dead After Falling Overboard

A 73-year-old man is missing after falling overboard off a Disney cruise between Australia and New Zealand.

According to 7 News Australia, the man -- who hasn't been publicly identified -- fell off the Disney Wonder ship around 4:30 AM local time on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman told the outlet, “It is understood the man died after he jumped from a cruise liner into the waters in the Tasman Sea."

The crew searched for the missing man for approximately five hours according to reports ... and one passenger told 7 News Australia the atmosphere on the ship was "a bit eerie" the rest of the day.