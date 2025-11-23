Disney Cruise Passenger Missing, Presumed Dead After Falling Overboard
A 73-year-old man is missing after falling overboard off a Disney cruise between Australia and New Zealand.
According to 7 News Australia, the man -- who hasn't been publicly identified -- fell off the Disney Wonder ship around 4:30 AM local time on Saturday.
A police spokeswoman told the outlet, “It is understood the man died after he jumped from a cruise liner into the waters in the Tasman Sea."
The crew searched for the missing man for approximately five hours according to reports ... and one passenger told 7 News Australia the atmosphere on the ship was "a bit eerie" the rest of the day.
Authorities say they're not treating the death as suspicious ... and the ship is still on its way to Auckland, NZ -- though it will now arrive a day behind schedule.