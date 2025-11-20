Carnival Cruise Passenger Goes Overboard Off Mexican Coastline

Play video content TMZ.com

A rescue operation is underway in the Pacific Ocean after a passenger went overboard on a Carnival cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line tells TMZ ... the Carnival Radiance crew is responding to an overboard alert off the coast north of Ensenada, Mexico.

We're told the cruise ship is returning to where there was a potential sighting of a person in the water ... and we obtained video of rescue boats in the water searching for the passenger, plus footage of someone splashing around.

Folks on board tell us the passenger was watching dolphins near the back of the boat when they went overboard. It's unclear how they ended up in the water.

The Carnival Radiance sails from Long Beach, CA to Mexico ... and the ship was on its way back to Long Beach when the passenger went overboard.

The company tells TMZ ... "The Carnival Radiance crew is responding to an overboard alert off the coast north of Ensenada, Mexico. The ship is returning to where there was a potential sighting of an individual in the water to conduct a rescue operation. ... This is still a developing situation."

Play video content X/@fox_sheldon

Carnival can't seem to catch a break the days ... as we reported, a teenage girl was found dead on a cruise ship in the Caribbean ... so there's been troubles on both coasts.