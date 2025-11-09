The FBI Launches Probe Into Death of Passenger on Carnival Cruise Ship

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Carnival Cruise FBI Investigating Dead Body Found On Ship

The FBI is probing the death of a passenger aboard a Carnival Cruise Line, according to authorities in Florida.

A rep for Carnival Cruise Line tells TMZ … company executives are working with FBI Miami agents to investigate the death of the guest who was traveling on a Carnival Horizon ship.

The spokesperson also said the ship sailed back to Port Miami as scheduled Saturday morning, but he wouldn't provide further details, citing the ongoing FBI investigation.

Video posted to X shows investigators wheeling a person in a body bag on a gurney into the back of a van from the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office parked at a dock next to the cruise ship.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the deceased or a cause of death.

