Cruise Ship Passenger Allegedly Leaps From Ship to Avoid Gambling Debt

A cruise ship passenger took a pretty major gamble ... intentionally going overboard, allegedly to dodge the massive debt he'd run up while onboard!

Federal officers have arrested Jey Gonzalez-Diaz after they say he jumped from a cruise ship into the ocean during a U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection at the end of a week-long cruise around the Caribbean.

Gonzalez-Diaz was then brought to shore by someone riding a Jet Ski, according to CBS News, and what appears to be surveillance video shows the moment he was pulled out of the water. Quite the getaway!

Except, it failed ... U.S. CBP agents say they later found Gonzalez-Diaz in the Puerto Rico Capitol Building, and they allege he was in possession of $14,600 in cash, two phones and five IDs.

Officials say Royal Caribbean later told them Gonzalez-Diaz owes the company $16,710.24 ... "almost exclusively associated to Casino and Gaming expenses."