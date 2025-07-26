Cruise Ship Crew Member Allegedly Stabbed Another Employee Before Suicide

The crew member who jumped to his death from Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas earlier this week allegedly attacked someone before taking his own life.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the man -- a 35-year-old from South Africa -- is accused of stabbing another crew member -- a 28-year-old woman also from South Africa -- multiple times before jumping from the ship.

Authorities are still investigating the motive for the stabbing ... and, while some rumors have claimed the two are married, we're told that hasn't been confirmed yet.

Police say the woman who was allegedly stabbed sustained multiple injuries to her upper body, but is in stable condition. It's unclear if she remained on the ship for medical care after the stabbing or if she was taken off the ship when they docked somewhere.

As we told you ... rescue workers recovered the man's body from the ocean Thursday night -- a shocking clip shows his body being held by workers as they return to the ship. TMZ also obtained a photo of the area he jumped from, blocked off by caution tape.

The ship finished up a 7-day Eastern Caribbean voyage Saturday ... with plans to dock in Miami just a few hours ago.

We've reached out to Royal Caribbean for more info ... so far, no word back.