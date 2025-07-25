Overboard Icon of the Seas Crew Member Dead by Suicide

The Royal Caribbean crew member who fell to his death from the Icon of the Seas Thursday night died by suicide, TMZ can confirm.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Public Affairs and Communications Officer Stephen Rolle confirmed to TMZ Friday the unnamed man took his own life ... but could not provide the reasoning as to why due to the investigation still being open. It's unclear if the man left a suicide note.

A photograph obtained by TMZ shows the reported area he went overboard blocked off by caution tape.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported, the worker went overboard last night. Royal Caribbean immediately started a rescue effort and they were able to retrieve his body from the waters.

You can see the rescue workers in action as they bring the man's body back to the ship in our heart-wrenching clip.

A spokesperson for the popular cruise line told TMZ the company extends their condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones.

The Icon of the Seas is wrapping up a 7-day Eastern Caribbean voyage and is due to reach Port Miami Saturday morning.

Play video content TMZ.com

Last month, a Disney ship had a small child go overboard, with her father immediately jumping in to rescue her. Fortunately, no lives were lost.