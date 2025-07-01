Cops Praise Disney Cruise Ship Crew for Helping Save Father & Daughter

The father who jumped off a Disney cruise ship to save his daughter after she fell into the ocean isn't the only hero in this tale ... police say the ship's crew deserves a big shout-out, too!!!

A rep for the Broward County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the Disney crew was crucially instrumental in rescuing the dad and his daughter because, simply put, they were well-trained and well-prepared.

The Broward County spokesperson tells us officials have launched an investigation into Sunday's incident in which the father leaped off the Disney Dream ship to save his 5-year-old daughter, who fell overboard.

While cops are still piecing together what happened, the spokesperson says one thing is obvious about the staff aboard the boat ... "Clearly, their training and readiness paid off because they executed a successful ocean rescue."

They also note detectives don't believe there is anything suspicious regarding the double overboard rescue ... though they are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the little girl plunging into the Atlantic.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office adds they are pleased there's no tragedy to report and that the involved family is "blessed."

As we reported ... the Disney Dream ship was forced to turn around Sunday as it cruised back to Fort Lauderdale from the Bahamas.

A child had fallen overboard -- despite the plexiglass protections -- and her dedicated dad immediately dove in after her.