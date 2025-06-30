Dad Jumps From Disney Ship to Save Young Daughter, Ocean Rescue on Cam

A dad did what any panicked parent would -- he dove straight into the Atlantic after his young daughter fell off a Disney cruise ship -- and the wild rescue played out in real time via passengers' phones.

It all went down around 11 AM Sunday -- when a little girl, about 5 years old, fell overboard from the 4th deck of the $900M Disney Dream as it cruised back to Fort Lauderdale from the Bahamas … and without missing a beat, her dad jumped in right after her.

The two were left treading rough waters for a nerve-shredding 20 minutes, while shocked passengers could only watch from the rails as they drifted further out, becoming just two tiny dots in the distance.

A blaring alert shattered the calm for all: "Mr. MOB … port side," code for "man overboard" -- before the rescue mission went into operation.

A rescue boat was dropped in and sped toward the pair -- and you can see, they were both eventually hauled to safety.

The little girl looked pretty shaken as the rescue boat pulled back up to the cruise ship, clearly rocked by the whole ordeal.