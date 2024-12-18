Cruise Ship Passenger Dies in Detainment After Trying to Break Down Door

Play video content Fox 11 Los Angeles

A Royal Caribbean Cruise passenger died during a trip to Mexico ... and, video shows him trying to beat down a door just before his untimely death.

New video captures Michael Virgil -- a 35-year-old passenger aboard the Ensenada-bound liner -- shouting out in a hallway and repeatedly kicking a door, appearing to attempt to break through it.

Check out the clip -- obtained by L.A.'s Fox 11 ... Virgil's swinging his foot with force, taking periodic breaks to yell at the assembled crowd, and even remove his shirt.

Virgil reportedly assaulted multiple crew members and threatened to kill other passengers on the ship ... before security was able to detain him using pepper-spray, zip-ties and handcuffs. Family members claim he was injected with a sedative.

Virgil then died about an hour after this incident while in the custody of ship security ... his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Worth noting ... this episode allegedly began less than an hour after the ship left the Los Angeles area -- so, it's unclear what led to Virgil acting in this manner.

Family members of Virgil told Fox 11 this was totally uncharacteristic of MV ... adding he didn't deserve to die over the altercation. Virgil was apparently on the ship with his fiancé and his 7-year-old son.