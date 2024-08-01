Olympics Cruise Ship Much Better Than Village in Paris, Surf Competitors Say

The Olympic Village is a disaster this go-around ... but, surfing competitors aren't feeling the stress -- 'cause they're 9,000 miles away living it up on what they're calling a party boat!

Photos and videos from various surf athletes are flooding social media ... and, while their fellow Olympians complain of vegan-only diets and cardboard beds in Paris -- the surfers are chilling on a luxury cruise off the Tahitian coast in between events.

Check it out ... Paris athletes say they got five people to a bathroom in rooms without air conditioning -- but those on the Aranui 5 cruise ship 45 minutes from the surf in Tahiti are stretching out in private rooms with the sea breeze floating in through sliding glass doors.

Athletes reportedly have access to the bar, dancing room, tattoo parlor, ping pong, foosball and much, much more.

And, just look at the bed in the viral videos ... certainly ready for whatever nighttime acrobatics these surfers try to medal in, if you know what we mean!

The food's another major consideration here too ... 'cause the cruise ship's ready to fulfill Olympians' diets -- while Paris went mostly vegan for some bizarre reason.

Great Britain team officials admitted they needed to fly in their own chef to ensure their athletes received the proper amount of protein ... 'cause Paris didn't account for athletes needing more than a few veggies to keep themselves in shape.

In other videos, the surfers are sharing how much fun they're having... with the German team bumping beats for the whole ship to hear -- and, and the competitors feeling the country's vibe.