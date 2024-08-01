PornHub Searches For 'Olympics' Surge During Paris Games

The Paris Olympics are trending BIG in porn ... because a wave of horny people are now scouring the internet for adult videos related to the Summer Games -- reaching Gold Medal level views.

A rep for PornHub tells TMZ ... the site is seeing a huge surge in searches for the term "Olympics," up 4,876% since the start of the games -- a grower and a shower total over the last few days.

The term "athlete" is also up 505% ... even though no one competing in the Paris Olympics is actually featured in pornos -- so that search ain't taking you to any NSFW Simone Biles or Noah Lyles content.

The Paris Olympics kicked off Friday with a raunchy opening ceremony that must've got users stretched out and ready to break their own personal bests.

By Monday, Pornhub says users were in the mood to incorporate the Olympiad into their XXX fun time ... resulting in an Olympic Glow instead of Olympic Gold, we imagine.

There are a ton of different variations of "Olympics" searches users are pumping into the Pornhhub search bar ... including "sex Olympics," "porn Olympics," "Olympic sex games," "nude Olympics" and another term involving the anus -- a porn pentathlon for the ages.