Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Sets Sail for First Time

Taylor Swift fans are hitting the high seas ... a cruise full of Swifties just set sail and they're celebrating Taylor all the way from Florida to the Bahamas.

The Taylor-themed cruise embarked Monday from the Port of Miami ... and TMZ has photos of what it's like on board -- plus, we got our hands on the itinerary.

The sailing Swifties are calling themselves the "In My Cruise Era: The Taylor Fan's Cruise Group" ... and some of the planned events include friendship-bracelet swapping, Taylor trivia, dance parties, karaoke, a ship-wide scavenger hunt, a door-decorating contest and nightly Era outfit themes.

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas is the cruise vessel for this trip ... and the Swifties will land in Nassau Tuesday, then spend Wednesday taking over Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay.

