Taylor Swift Sends Thank You Letter to Dave Portnoy For His Support

You Had My Back When Others Didn't

Taylor Swift gave Dave Portnoy a big surprise this weekend -- a letter penned by the pop superstar thanking him for all of his support.

Portnoy -- the self-proclaimed "king of the Swifties" -- received the handwritten letter from Taylor's brother, Austin, who personally delivered it to the Barstool Sports owner before he attended the singer's "Eras" tour concert in Miami on Saturday.

Portnoy was so excited, his "BFFs" podcast posted the letter Sunday on Instagram with a caption that read, “What a gift from @taylorswift to @stoolpresidente at last night’s Eras Tour.

On the front of the white envelope, Taylor scribbled "Dave!" with a star drawn next to his name. On the back, there was a green wax seal highlighting her lucky number 13.

In the note, Taylor wrote she was happy Dave was going to attend her Saturday show — and thanked him "for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn’t."

On that last point, Taylor was apparently referring to some backlash she experienced in September when she backed Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House.

At the time, Portnoy jumped to Taylor's defense despite his endorsement of former president Trump.

As the king of the Swifties people are asking me what I think of her Kamala endorsement. I don't care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person. I'm voting the other way but to each their own — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 11, 2024 @stoolpresidente

He posted a message to "X," telling his many fans people can vote for whoever they want in this country and he wouldn't change his opinion of them because "to each their own.”