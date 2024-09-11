Dave Portnoy Not Upset With Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement

Dave Portnoy isn't gonna let politics get in the way of his Taylor Swift fandom ... saying despite them being on opposite teams leading up to the election, he's still the "King of the Swifties."

The Barstool Sports founder rushed to social media to react to the pop superstar's recent endorsement of Kamala Harris ... and considering he's a clear Donald Trump supporter, he says a bunch of people were interested in his thoughts.

While Portnoy is one of the most popular and passionate Trump backers, he's going with the "agree to disagree" route when it comes to politics.

"As the king of the Swifties people are asking me what I think of her Kamala endorsement," Pres said on Wednesday. "I don't care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person."

"I'm voting the other way but to each their own."

In fact, he went on a rant about the latter when Swift dropped her "thanK you aIMEE" track ... referring to Kim K as a "rat."

Seems like Portnoy is taking a page out of Taylor's book ... as she's remained chummy with Brittany Mahomes, even after the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's wife liked pro-Trump messages on social media.