Barstool's Dave Portnoy Slams Door On Political Run

His nickname might be El Presidente, but don't expect to see Dave Portnoy on a ballot anytime soon ... 'cause the Barstool Sports founder says there's a ZERO percent chance he ever runs for political office.

Portnoy -- who is passionate about his views on social media -- was asked about the possibility of getting into government on the most recent episode of "The Resilient Life" with Ryan Manion ... and despite admitting he's entertained the idea in the past, he's adamant that's as far as he'll go.

"Never," Portnoy said. "I've thought about it. I get so mad, but I'm a firm believer you can get a lot more done not in political office."

"So if you're actually trying to help people, I don't think you want to be an elected official."

When Manion explained she understands Portnoy's stance, but feels change won't ever happen unless people with "common sense" take office ... he gave a pretty pessimistic response.

"But I don't know that we're ever going to get there," he added.

Portnoy has been a firm supporter of former president Donald Trump throughout his own political career ... and even had a one-on-one interview with him back in 2020.

He also unleashed when Joe Biden backed out of the 2024 presidential race ... accusing the Democratic Party of trying to "hijack democracy."

But one thing's clear ... no matter how fired up Portnoy gets over the current state of the country, he's not barging onto the scene as anything more than an observer.