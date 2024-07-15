Dave Portnoy Details Being Stranded At Sea, Coast Guard Saved Me!

Play video content

Dave Portnoy says he's lucky to be alive after his most recent boat outing ... claiming he made a critical mistake that could've resulted in tragedy -- but luckily, the U.S. Coast Guard came through and saved the day.

The Barstool Sports founder detailed the whole incident on Monday ... saying he took his mom out on a ride. Nice gesture, right?? Well, when it came time to return to land, Portnoy said he unhooked the vessel from the buoys before turning on the engine ... and as luck would have it, the boat was totally dead.

"No power, no radio, no anchor, no nothing," Pres said on social media. "Heavy, heavy winds -- next thing you know, Captain Dave is lost at sea."

Portnoy said he was hopeless as his boat dodged other watercraft and moved around the water in the violent gusts of wind ... and even used a flare gun to try and call for help to no avail.

Finally, he said a woman approached him on a rowboat ... and after she initially expressed interest in recording a TikTok together, she radioed in to the Coast Guard for assistance.

"Captain Dave had to be halfway to f***in' the Caribbean just rockin'," Portnoy added. "No power, no boat."

"Thankfully, Coast Guard -- God bless their soul -- tied me up, bring me back to my thing, Captain Dave lives to tell another tale."