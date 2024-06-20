Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Reveals Cancer Diagnosis ... But Says 'I Beat It'

Stunning revelation from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy ... he says he was recently diagnosed with cancer -- but, thankfully, he added he's already beaten it.

The 47-year-old told his employees and his fans this week on multiple Barstool Sports shows that following a routine check-in with a doctor ... he was told he had basal cell carcinoma on his neck.

Portnoy said he was forced to undergo surgery to remove the issue -- although fortunately, he informed everyone the procedure has been deemed a success.

Portnoy revealed he needed 10-12 stitches to suture up the wound following surgery. He later attributed the problem to too much time in the sun.

"Tough to complain," he said. "It's my fault."

Portnoy -- who says he missed attending the Boston Celtics' Game 5 NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks to deal with the matter -- was very lighthearted when discussing it all with his Barstool Sports coworkers ... but he did say on his X page he was grateful the situation wasn't more dire than what it was.

"It wasn’t the serious kind," he said, "thank god."

