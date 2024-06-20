Barstool's Dave Portnoy Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, But Says 'I Beat It'
Stunning revelation from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy ... he says he was recently diagnosed with cancer -- but, thankfully, he added he's already beaten it.
The 47-year-old told his employees and his fans this week on multiple Barstool Sports shows that following a routine check-in with a doctor ... he was told he had basal cell carcinoma on his neck.
Portnoy said he was forced to undergo surgery to remove the issue -- although fortunately, he informed everyone the procedure has been deemed a success.
Portnoy revealed he needed 10-12 stitches to suture up the wound following surgery. He later attributed the problem to too much time in the sun.
"Tough to complain," he said. "It's my fault."
Dave Portnoy's announcement that he has cancer. pic.twitter.com/S7mGUKSEs2— Sekrah (@sekrah) June 19, 2024 @sekrah
Portnoy -- who says he missed attending the Boston Celtics' Game 5 NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks to deal with the matter -- was very lighthearted when discussing it all with his Barstool Sports coworkers ... but he did say on his X page he was grateful the situation wasn't more dire than what it was.
I did have cancer. I beat it. It wasn’t the serious kind thank god. I can’t tell if Bosco thinks cancer is funny or not. pic.twitter.com/PCW9ZXZfAT— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 20, 2024 @stoolpresidente
"It wasn’t the serious kind," he said, "thank god."