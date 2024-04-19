Dave Portnoy Freaks Out Over Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' ... Calls Kim K A Rat

Freaks Out Over Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'

Dave Portnoy certainly has a new favorite song -- the Barstool Sports founder went bonkers over Taylor Swift's apparent Kim Kardashian diss track, "thanK you aIMee" ... calling it nothing short of a "masterpiece."

Swift's latest project, "The Tortured Poets Department," dropped on Friday ... and there's one song in particular that has everyone talking due to lyrics that seemingly shade the hell outta Kardashian.

Portnoy -- a diehard Swiftie -- gave a passionate review of the tune on X ... saying it validates his longtime stance in Swift's infamous feud with Kim K.

"She capitalizes in the title K-I-M," Portnoy said -- well, shouted -- in his video. "Kim f***ing Kardashian, that rat, that snake."

I love all the hardos who trash Taylor Swift but then cum on rap battles and dis tracks. Taylor is arguably the greatest singer/songwriter diss track writer ever. You don't have to love her but if you don't respect her otherworldly talent you are a hater #TTPD — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 19, 2024 @stoolpresidente

"I've been at the forefront of this for years, saying the Swifties, we do not forgive. We do not forget."

"F*** you, Kim. F*** you. This is Taylor's masterpiece. Her MASTERPIECE."

Portnoy also included receipts ... sharing a number of clips in which he defended Swift amid the "Famous" saga over the years.

Swift also seemingly addressed a ton more about her personal life in the project ... like her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the criticism she faced amid her romance with Matty Healy.