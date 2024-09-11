Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift's Endorsement of Harris -- You Be the Judge

It's the endorsement everyone's been waiting for ... we knew it was coming, it was just a question of when. Minutes after the debate, Taylor Swift announced her support for Kamala Harris. The question -- will it make a difference? Will it help Harris or backfire? So we gotta ask ...

Taylor's Endorsement Of Harris ...

Taylor's Endorsement Will Make A Difference

Taylor's Endorsement Will Alienate Some Fans

Taylor's Political Views Influence Me ...

Taylor Fans Most Likely To Be Influenced By Endorsement ...

Who Would Influence Voters More?

Who Would Influence Voters More ...

Taylor Should Campaign For Kamala

Now Travis Kelce Should Endorse Harris

