Three Killed In Major League Fishing Boat Crash

Three people tragically died in a boating accident at a Major League Fishing event Wednesday, officials announced.

The crash occurred during the second day of the org.'s Tackle Warehouse Invitational -- which was taking place at Lewis Smith Lake in Alabama.

We are on scene of a deadly boat accident that happened on Smith Lake this morning during the Major League Fishing Tournament. We know one person is dead and a fisherman with the tournament was involved. pic.twitter.com/glLugJt1AT — Gillian Brooks (@GillianBNews) April 16, 2025 @GillianBNews

A bass fishing boat collided with another vessel while out on the water, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said, killing three ... and leaving multiple others with injuries.

It's not yet clear what caused the wreck.

58-year-old Joey M. Broom, authorities said, died during the collision. They added 44-year-old John K. Clark and 62-year-old Jeffrey C. Little drowned after they were thrown overboard into the water during the incident.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization," MLF Executive Vice President and General Manager Kathy Fennel said. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy."

The final day of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational -- which was slated to go down on Thursday -- has been canceled in wake of the tragedy.