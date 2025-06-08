Boat Explodes into Flames in NYC, Sends 22 Overboard

A terrifying scene unfolded over the weekend in the waters off New York City, where a boat carrying 22 people exploded into flames -- forcing everyone on board to jump into the water.

The fiery blast erupted just after 8:30 on Saturday night, triggering a massive emergency response from the Coast Guard, FDNY and NYPD.

According to the FDNY, 3 people were pulled from the water -- including one in critical condition -- while the remaining passengers managed to swim to a small area off the Bronx shoreline. The Coast Guard transported the shaken survivors to a nearby island where they were evaluated by paramedics.

Video and pictures shared on social media showed towering plumes of smoke rising above the water.

According to the NYPD, the driver of the boat was arrested and now faces charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.