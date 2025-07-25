Man Dies After Going Overboard on Icon of the Seas

A Royal Caribbean crew member has died after going overboard on Icon of the Seas Thursday night -- and heart-wrenching video of the rescue is circulating online.

A rescue crew was able to retrieve the unidentified man from the water -- but he did not survive the fall.

Royal Caribbean confirmed the death in a statement to TMZ, saying ... "Our crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, but unfortunately the crew member passed away. We extend our condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share."

Social media users on the ship claim the man jumped overboard, but Royal Caribbean has not verified such reports.

The ship was reportedly en route to Coco Cay at the time of the incident.

Icon of the Seas is currently on a 7-day cruise to the Caribbean and is expected to return to Miami as scheduled on Saturday.

