Wild Brawl Erupts on Carnival Cruise Ship Allegedly Over 'Chicken Tenders'

Carnival Cruise passengers were caught trading punches in an absolutely wild brawl ... and apparently, chicken tenders might've played a role in it.

The fight went down in the early hours of Monday morning, as the Sunshine was en route to Miami on the final day of the cruise.

Check out the video ... a large group is seen throwing haymakers at each other, with some hitting the floor and others getting wrapped in headlocks.

Security tries to diffuse the melee but has no luck ... with one guard even running out of the brawl and grabbing his radio.

The cruisegoer who captures the footage, Mike Terra, turns the camera on himself and says, "Over chicken tenders is crazy."

Terra clarified to the NY Post that it's unclear what exactly sparked the fight, but it broke out as the group lined up for food.