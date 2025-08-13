Florida Lakeside Brawl Caught on Insane Video, 8 Arrested

Play video content

An all-out brawl broke out at a Florida lake -- and it was so brutal that two people were knocked unconscious before police rounded up the suspects and tossed them in the pokey!

The donnybrook, which kicked off August 2, was captured on cellphone video by a witness at Lake Winterset in Polk County -- about an hour east of Tampa -- and later uploaded to social media.

Check out the footage ... the knuckleheads went all WWE for the camera, throwing punches and kicking each other. One dude is seen lying unconscious on the ground as a young bikini-clad woman performs CPR on him.

Making matters worse, police say several minors were subjected to all the violence. One person even told cops that his family outing was completely ruined by the melee because it caused his loved ones distress.

Officers were eventually called to the crazy scene and arrested 8 of the hooligans who were then taken to the local jail to pose for their mug shots. The suspects were booked on various charges, including rioting, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

By the way ... it's not clear what triggered the fight or the extent of the injuries.