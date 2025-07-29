Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Helps Break Up Fistfight At Chiefs Training Camp

By TMZ Staff
Published
Travis Kelce helped a pair of his teammates settle their bad blood on Tuesday ... by getting in the middle of their wild tiff and breaking it up.

Chiefs O-lineman Josh Simmons and defensive end Ashton Gillotte mixed it up right on the field following a run play during Tuesday's Kansas City workout ... with the two exchanging several huge punches.

Footage captured by a reporter on the scene shows the guys were really going at it ... until Kelce stepped in.

Check out the clip, the tight end raced toward the dispute ... and the fighting eventually stopped. Both dudes then returned to their huddles seconds later.

Training camp quarrels, of course, are common place this time of year -- numerous teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, have already seen a couple brawls on their fields.

Seems Kelce, though, is doing a good job of keeping a cool head ... perhaps because of the new haircut??

