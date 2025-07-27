Travis Kelce Shaves Long Hair Before NFL Season

Travis Kelce shed a few pounds at training camp already ... 'cause he went from flowing locks back to his normal shaved head for the upcoming season!

The Kansas City Chiefs official Instagram account shared a pic of Travis cracking a big smile on Sunday ... captioning the post, "Fresh cut Trav 😮‍💨."

Kelce looks like his old self in the pics ... going with a cut most NFL fans will recognize from his 12-year career.

Of course, up until just last week, Kelce was still rocking the long hair ... pulling up to practice with messy locks covering up a whole lot of his face.

TK's a hairy dude -- take one look at his back and that's obvious ... but, it's starting to heat up in K.C., and the helmet wouldn't do Kelce's hair any favors.

Kelce's had a ton of time to hang out with his better half, Taylor Swift ... attending a wedding, enjoying sporting events and trying a series of delicious restaurants in his offseason -- though we're told the two aren't engaged despite myriad rumors.