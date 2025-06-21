Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands While Exiting NYC Restaurant

Welcome to New York, Travis Kelce! The Kansas City Chiefs star ditched his posh pad in Florida in favor of an NYC date night with Taylor Swift Friday evening ... and some lucky fans caught a glimpse of the pair!

The lovebirds were seen taking their time while strolling out of the Italian restaurant Torrisi -- TK shook a staff member's hand while the popstar followed closely behind. The pair seemed in no rush to take cover from thrilled onlookers ... chatting before grabbing each other's hands and eventually stepping into their SUV.

Tay and Trav seemingly coordinated their outfits for their late-night rendezvous ... with the singer sporting a light blue tank paired with a pleated mini skirt and white heels, and her better half in an all-white T-shirt and shorts ensemble.

The famous couple was last spotted in Florida ... where, as you know, Travis is renting a luxurious $20 million Boca Raton pad as he preps himself for another season with the Chiefs.

They hit up the Stanley Cup Final on June 12, where they enjoyed the game with former professional ice hockey player and coach Wayne Gretzky.

And how can we forget ... they excited fans -- and wedding guests -- when they attended a backyard marriage bash the week prior.