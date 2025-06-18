Justin Baldoni Can Ask for Taylor Swift's Communications With Blake Lively

Taylor Swift is still very much involved in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively beef ... after a judge's latest ruling.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge ruled Justin's Wayfarer company can seek communications between Taylor and Blake that relate to the drama on "It Ends With Us."

Blake was asking the judge to stop Justin's camp from getting his hands on her messages with Taylor, claiming Justin was using her relationship with Taylor to "prop up a public relations narrative outside of court."

The judge said there may be some messages between Blake and Taylor that are relevant to Baldoni ... and he said Blake shouldn't be concerned about the messages being leaked because there's a protective order preventing that from happening.

As we've told you ... Taylor was subpoenaed by Justin's lawyers, who ultimately backed off from that request.

Blake's said Taylor isn't relevant to her beef with Baldoni, but the judge ain't buying what she's selling.

Blake's rep tells TMZ … "The Court outright denied the Wayfarer Parties' motion to compel documents from Ms. Lively, who has produced far more documents in this case than the Wayfarer Parties combined. Further, the Court’s protective order ruling rests on the Wayfarer Parties’ admission that they received nothing from Taylor Swift, which is exactly the opposite of what their 'insider' claimed two weeks ago."

Blake's rep continues ... "As for the rest, Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties demanded access to Taylor Swift’s private communications -- despite having already subpoenaed and then withdrawn that subpoena."

The rep adds ... "We will continue to call out Baldoni’s relentless efforts to exploit Ms Swift's popularity, which from day one has been nothing more than a distraction from the serious sexual harassment and retaliation accusations he and the Wayfarer parties are facing."