Blake Lively's Lawyer Michael Gottlieb Says Client Plans to Take the Case to Trial

Play video content TMZ.com

Blake Lively's lawyer says his client isn't backing down in her legal battle now that Justin Baldoni's lawsuit has been dismissed ... 'cause she's taking this one all the way to trial.

We spoke with Michael Gottlieb on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... and, we asked him about Bryan Freedman -- Baldoni's top attorney -- claiming Blake's team is celebrating too soon.

Play video content TMZ.com

Remember, Bryan came on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and said he and his team absolutely plan to refile the four claims against Lively that weren't dismissed with prejudice ... and repeatedly said he looked forward to deposing Lively sometime this month, provided she doesn't drop her lawsuit.

Well, Gottlieb says Freedman shouldn't worry about that at all ... 'cause Lively wants to take her lawsuit all the way to trial to prove her claims of sexual harassment against Baldoni.

Gottlieb says Blake thinks it's important that she keep up the fight ... not just for herself but also for so many other women who bring claims like hers forward.

As to whether her team is celebrating too soon ... Michael says they're not -- because they still won a big legal victory Monday in a decision that really attacks the merits of Baldoni's case.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... a judge threw out Justin's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake by ruling that -- because she put the allegations in a civil right complaint -- she could not be held liable for the claims.

Similarly, because the New York Times fairly relied upon that complaint as the basis of their story, the judge rules that the lawsuit against them should be dismissed, too.