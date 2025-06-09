Blake Lively Stuns on Red Carpet After Big Legal Win Over Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively was all smiles on the red carpet just hours after scoring a major legal win in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The actress looked happy and relaxed when she stepped out at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York City on Monday night. Blake was there with her niece, Kate Johnson, holding hands as they took on the red carpet together.

Her appearance at the event comes on the same day a judge dismissed the $400 million lawsuit Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios filed against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times.

As you know ... Baldoni had accused the trio of defamation tied to a New York Times report detailing chaos and conflict behind the scenes of "It Ends With Us." Baldoni claimed the piece was part of a coordinated smear campaign against him, alleging the outlet cherry-picked texts and emails to frame him as the villain.

According to legal docs filed Monday, the judge found the Times had fairly reported based on Blake’s own civil rights complaint, and the publication had no motive to misrepresent the facts. The judge ruled, "The Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened. The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively's version of events."

The court also addressed Baldoni’s claims against Reynolds -- as you'll recall, Baldoni accused Reynolds of falsely labeling Baldoni a "sexual predator," but the judge found this statement was also consistent with Blake's allegations in her complaint ... and Reynolds had no reason to believe they were untrue. Therefore, the judge said that the comment couldn't form the basis of a defamation claim.