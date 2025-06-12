Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Enjoy Casual Stroll After Baldoni Legal Win

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Strollin' Easy Breezy ... After Lawsuits Tossed

By TMZ Staff
Published
061225_ryan_reynolds_blake_lively_kal_v2
BALDONI WHO???
BACKGRID

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all smiles -- and no wonder, seeing as they've recently scored a big win in their legal showdown with Justin Baldoni.

Catch the video and pics -- the duo kept it light, breezy, and in full-on good mood as Blake pushed their youngest, while Ryan walked alongside during a casual NYC stroll Thursday.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively All Smiles Strollin' With The Stroller In NYC
Launch Gallery
Smiles N' Strollers Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Blake was serving style-queen realness in a pastel green sleeveless vest over a white tee and denim shorts -- while Ryan flipped it, rocking denim on top and keeping it chill.

0612-Blake-Lively-Ryan-Reynolds-Stroller-NYC-SUB-1
Backgrid

The duo was sweetly fussing over their kiddo -- and from the looks of it, you’d never guess they recently had a $400M lawsuit hanging over their heads. But now? They don’t -- 'cause a judge just tossed a massive suit filed by Baldoni & Wayfarer Studios against Blake and Ryan -- along with JB's $250M lawsuit against The New York Times.

0612-Blake-Lively-Ryan-Reynolds-Stroller-NYC-SUB-2
Backgrid

As you know ... Justin went after the couple and the NYT -- alleging defamation over an article about all the drama on the "It Ends With Us" movie set ... a story Baldoni alleged was a part of a smear campaign against him.

Justin-Baldoni-Blake-Lively-Timeline-Thumbnail
TMZ TIMELINE: JUSTIN BALDONI & BLAKE LIVELY
TMZ.com

But according to legal docs filed Monday, the judge wasn’t buying it -- ruling the Times fairly reported on Blake’s own civil rights complaint, with zero evidence they twisted the facts.

related articles