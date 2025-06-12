Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Enjoy Casual Stroll After Baldoni Legal Win

Play video content BACKGRID

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all smiles -- and no wonder, seeing as they've recently scored a big win in their legal showdown with Justin Baldoni.

Catch the video and pics -- the duo kept it light, breezy, and in full-on good mood as Blake pushed their youngest, while Ryan walked alongside during a casual NYC stroll Thursday.

Blake was serving style-queen realness in a pastel green sleeveless vest over a white tee and denim shorts -- while Ryan flipped it, rocking denim on top and keeping it chill.

The duo was sweetly fussing over their kiddo -- and from the looks of it, you’d never guess they recently had a $400M lawsuit hanging over their heads. But now? They don’t -- 'cause a judge just tossed a massive suit filed by Baldoni & Wayfarer Studios against Blake and Ryan -- along with JB's $250M lawsuit against The New York Times.

As you know ... Justin went after the couple and the NYT -- alleging defamation over an article about all the drama on the "It Ends With Us" movie set ... a story Baldoni alleged was a part of a smear campaign against him.

