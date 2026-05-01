Celeste Rivas’ Father Denies Ever Meeting D4vd, Rejects Payment Rumors

Celeste Rivas' father says he's never even met D4vd, much less received any money from him ... despite rumors floating around the family's home town that the singer was giving funds to the Rivas family.

There's been online speculation, including on Reddit and Facebook, springing up around Lake Elsinore, California -- located about 2 hours southeast of L.A. -- that the disgraced singer and murder suspect gave money to the family.

Jesus Rivas tells TMZ, through his attorney Patrick Steinfeld ... "I never had any contact with this guy and we haven't received any money from him or anyone in his family."

As we reported, the family was so devastated and exhausted after D4vd's first court appearance in the murder case last week, they decided not to talk to the public or the media. Now they're dealing with gossip about supposedly being paid off.

According to prosecutors, investigators claim the singer stabbed Rivas to death at his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025 after ordering an Uber to bring the 14-year-old all the way from her family's home in Lake Elsinore.

Prosecutors this week laid out their details of the case … saying Celeste's family first reported her missing in February and April 2024 -- and, according to docs, Riverside County sheriff's deputies called D4vd -- legal name David Burke -- on Feb. 17 after finding his number in Celeste's phone records. They say Celeste returned home 2 days later, and her parents took her phone.

Prosecutors say D4vd got back in contact with Celeste by paying a student in her class $1000 to deliver a cellphone D4vd had purchased for her. Prosecutors say throughout 2024, they traveled together as a couple to Las Vegas, London, and Texas, where she met his family.

When we reached out to D4vd's parents for comment, their attorney tells TMZ ... "based on the advice of counsel they have no comment at this time other than they fully support their son."

Celeste's body was discovered in September 2025, months after she's believed to have been stabbed to death and dismembered in D4vd's garage ... her decomposed remains were found in the front trunk of his Tesla after it was towed from a spot near his rented Hollywood Hills house. D4vd was on tour at the time.