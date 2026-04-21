Celeste Rivas' Family Was Emotionally Drained After Court Hearing in D4vd Murder Case

Celeste Rivas' family was devastated and exhausted after D4vd's first court appearance in his murder case ... which is why they scrapped plans to address the media for the first time since he was charged with killing her.

The family was supposed to hold court Monday outside the Hall of Justice in Downtown Los Angeles and give a statement through their lawyer ... but it never happened ... and now we know why.

Play video content 4/20/26 Video: Celeste Rivas' Family Cancels Press Conference Announcement TMZ.com

Patrick Steinfeld, who is representing the family, tells TMZ ... "The Rivas Hernandez family are very private individuals who were overwhelmed by the day’s events. They were concerned for their safety when they heard about the bomb threat. They were intimidated by the onslaught of reporters and the aggressiveness of some camera people."

Steinfeld says the family was exhausted, emotionally drained and needed time to compose themselves after being devastated by the gruesome details that came out during D4vd's arraignment.

Play video content Video: D4vd Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Immediate Preliminary Hearing

We're told the family eventually emerged from the Hall of Justice to talk to the media ... but reporters had left to go meet their deadlines.

Steinfeld adds ... "I would never leave my clients when they need my support or rush them to appear on camera when they are tired, crying and incredibly sad."

Play video content Video: Celeste Rivas Hernandez Family Arrives at D4vd Plea Hearing TMZ.com

In a statement provided by Steinfeld, Celeste family says ... "We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office for their hard work. We would also like to thank the people of Lake Elsinore for all their support."