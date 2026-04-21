Play video content Video: Mark Geragos Calls BS on LAPD, Prosecutors Being in Lockstep in D4vd Murder Case TMZ.com

Mark Geragos is sticking to his guns ... telling us Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is full of it when he says the D.A.'s office and the LAPD worked in lockstep to arrest and charge D4vd with Celeste Rivas' murder.

The famed defense attorney joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and called BS on some of Hochman's claims from Monday's news conference, where Hochman refuted what Geragos told us -- that LAPD went rogue in arresting D4vd -- on the "2 Angry Men" podcast.

Play video content Video: LAPD's D4vd Murder Arrest Came Before the D.A. Was Ready 2 Angry Men

Geragos says Hochman is just trying to put on a united front when, in reality, cops were fed up with a lack of action from prosecutors and moved to arrest D4vd to force their hand.

He says prosecutors weren't ready to file charges when cops swooped in Thursday and made the arrest, and he says that's why the singer's defense team called the D.A.'s bluff and didn't waive their right to a speedy trial.

Play video content 4/20/26 Video: Singer D4vd Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas, Death Penalty Possible TMZ.com

As we reported ... D4vd's lawyers asked the judge for a preliminary hearing within 10 days ... and if there's a prelim and prosecutors don't have their witnesses and evidence ready, the judge could dismiss the case outright.

Geragos thinks prosecutors won't be ready, so he's predicting they go to a grand jury and get an indictment against D4vd ... which would prevent the preliminary hearing from playing out in court in full view of the public and press.