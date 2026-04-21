D4vd Transferred To L.A. County Men's Central Jail, Placed In Segregation

All Alone in Segregation at New Jail

D4vd is getting cozy in a new jail cell -- he was transferred to the L.A County Men's Central Jail just before 10 PM Monday evening, TMZ has learned.

The "Romantic Homicide" singer won't be able to make many friends in the clink -- a rep for the L.A. County Sheriff's Office tells us ... D4vd has been placed in segregation because he's a noteworthy inmate, which means he'll be alone with his thoughts most of the day.

The Men's Central Jail has an inmate bed capacity of 5,640 inmates and houses criminals of all security levels.

As we told you, D4vd was held without bail at the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail at after detectives arrested him last Thursday on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

D4vd was officially charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness to an investigation Monday ... plus lewd and lascivious sexual acts with a person under 14 years old and the mutilation of a human body.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman suggested D4vd murdered Celeste and then chopped her up with a "sharp instrument" after she threatened to publicize their sexual relationship, therefore incriminating him and putting his reputation and career at risk. He then allegedly threw her remains in 2 bags, which sat in his Tesla for months until they were located back in September 2025.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday.

Play video content Video: D4vd Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Immediate Preliminary Hearing

The musician's family is standing behind him, telling TMZ via their attorney Kent Schaffer after the charges were filed ... "We are disappointed but not surprised that the District Attorney made this decision. David's family stands behind him 100%."