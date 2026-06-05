Influencer Couple Gets Death Threats After Abortion Over Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Influencer couple Jesse and Ashley Ridgway say their inbox is being flooded with death threats ... and it all started after they revealed they terminated their pregnancy after learning their unborn child had Down syndrome.

Jesse says he and Ashley are getting a bunch of "hate and vitriol" for their "impossible decision" ... with folks calling them all sorts of nasty things ... including "murderous pieces of s***" ... and comparing them to Hitler.

What's more, Jesse says critics are using his 6-year-old dog with Stage 4 kidney disease "as a weapon" against them.

Jesse called out those using God and Jesus as a justification for their hate ... telling them they're hypocrites. He didn't mince words, describing those hurling insults at him and Ashley as "trashy-ass people."

As we reported, the New Jersey-based influencers announced Wednesday they made the difficult decision to end their pregnancy after doctors diagnosed their unborn child with Down syndrome.

In their announcement, they noted it was a decision they thought very carefully about and described the experience as "extremely traumatic."

They acknowledged some people would not agree with their decision ... but clearly did not expect the onslaught of hate.