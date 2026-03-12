Rapper 42 Dugg Cleared of Threats to Pregnant Woman After Witness a No-Show in Court

Rapper 42 Dugg is off the hook after he was charged with making malicious threats to a woman in Michigan ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, the “Grace” rapper -- real name Dion Hayes -- sent messages to the unnamed individual between November 12, 2024 and March 11, 2025 with intent to "terrorize, frighten, intimidate, threaten, harass, molest, annoy, or disturb" the individual.

Prosecutors say the alleged victim was pregnant with his child when the threats were made ... and claim he sent such messages with the intent of coercing her to get an abortion. It's unclear if any baby was brought to term.

Hayes was also accused of threatening physical harm against her family.

He pleaded not guilty during his January court appearance, according to court docs. Hayes faced 6 months in the clink and a $1,000 fine if found guilty.

The musician also seemingly had a difficult time fulfilling the conditions of his release pending trial ... 'cause prosecutors tried revoking his bond, claiming he traveled across several states for performances -- including at a Mardi Gras kickoff event in Louisiana. But, Hayes claimed there was a "misunderstanding" and he was cleared to travel for these employment opportunities.

And BTW, prosecutors say this all happened while he was already on probation for a federal case out of Georgia ... which also included travel restrictions.

Hayes' trial kicked off Thursday but was quickly dismissed because the witness was apparently a no-show at court.