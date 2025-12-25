Rick Ross' Artist Nino Breeze Arrested & Released For Marijuana Possession

Rapper Nino Breeze allegedly got caught with the wrong kind of tree during the Xmas season ... the Florida native was slapped with a federal cannabis offense, but he's home now celebrating in front the Christmas tree.

Nino's attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin, tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Nino surrendered Monday to the U.S. Marshals at the federal courthouse in Tampa after being charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

The lawyers said Nino was released after a court hearing in which he agreed to post $100,000 cash bond and put up $100,000 in property as collateral.

During the bond hearing, the judge noted Nino's promising music career and encouraged him to keep progressing in his chosen field. Nino's lawyers tell us ... "Nino will be home for Christmas" and "we look forward to examining the evidence to reach a fruitful resolution through trial."

Play video content TMZ.com